Andra AP fonden Sells 49,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

