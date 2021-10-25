Andra AP fonden Sells 7,300 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $184.07 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $184.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average of $165.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

