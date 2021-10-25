Andra AP fonden Sells 7,700 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Lear were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at $2,244,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 19.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lear by 67.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lear by 209.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 12.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.73.

LEA stock opened at $169.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.65. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

