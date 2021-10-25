Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AOMR stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,082. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,432,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

