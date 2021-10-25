Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAL. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,411.11 ($44.57).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,757 ($36.02) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,909.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,177.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.51 per share. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

