Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,375 ($44.09).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders bought 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048 over the last 90 days.

Shares of AAL stock traded up GBX 55.50 ($0.73) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,812.50 ($36.75). 1,836,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,913. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a market cap of £38.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,909.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,193.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

