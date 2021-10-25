Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,375 ($44.09).
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders bought 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048 over the last 90 days.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.25%.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
