ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANIP shares. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ANIP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.80 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

