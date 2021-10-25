Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $29.00 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Anthem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $29.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $29.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTM. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.36.

ANTM opened at $433.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.38. Anthem has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $435.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,580,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Anthem by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after buying an additional 380,915 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

