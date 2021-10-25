Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at SVB Leerink

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $403.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $42.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $444.36.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $433.34 on Thursday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $435.96. The company has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Anthem by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Anthem by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Anthem by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 140,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Anthem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

