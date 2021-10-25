Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.83

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 83141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATE shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a current ratio of 21.59. The firm has a market cap of C$43.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.96.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.