Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANFGF. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,375.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANFGF opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.