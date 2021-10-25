Anyswap (ANY) Trading 11.2% Higher This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $230.02 million and $10.09 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $12.34 or 0.00019569 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00070211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00079566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,216.43 or 1.00245305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.60 or 0.06673771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021331 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.