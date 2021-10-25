AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.27

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOWDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of -0.06.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

