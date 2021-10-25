APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is currently -23.15%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in APA by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in APA by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

