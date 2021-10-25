API3 Price Tops $5.70 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. API3 has a total market cap of $210.29 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.70 or 0.00009077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00050479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00214904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.