API3 Trading Up 17.5% This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $5.46 or 0.00008697 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $201.45 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00213880 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00106142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

