Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 113,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 368.55 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.