Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.