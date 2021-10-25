AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.26

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 2996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

