Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee Sells 1,524 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $52,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of APR stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $34.55. 6,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $3,491,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

