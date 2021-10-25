Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

ARMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

ARMK opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Aramark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

