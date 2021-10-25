Ararat Capital Management LP Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Ingevity comprises 6.8% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ararat Capital Management LP owned 0.46% of Ingevity worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

