Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

