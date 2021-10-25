Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Cap of $266.90 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $266.90 million and $9.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00003195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002343 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,807,484 coins and its circulating supply is 132,686,587 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

