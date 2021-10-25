Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,767 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

