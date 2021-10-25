Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $993,450.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $66.03 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

