Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $151.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Asana traded as high as $139.97 and last traded at $137.24, with a volume of 41454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.07.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 118,512 shares worth $9,995,585. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

