Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $2.65.

About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres.

