Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $2.65.
About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust
