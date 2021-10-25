ASGN (ASGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect ASGN to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $118.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. ASGN has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

