Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce sales of $266.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.70 million and the lowest is $255.02 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $231.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 50.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after acquiring an additional 515,512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 767,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Astec Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Astec Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

