Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after buying an additional 7,422,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 134,927 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.23. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Atossa Therapeutics Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

