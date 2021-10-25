AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.