AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of AUDC opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. On average, analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

