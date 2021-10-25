Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Tops $956.94 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Audius has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $956.94 million and approximately $40.55 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00003685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00221041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102996 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.