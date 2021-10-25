Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Autohome worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $175,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $213,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Autohome by 20.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth $239,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA dropped their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.