AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $185.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of AN opened at $130.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,032,626 shares of company stock worth $125,828,186 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

