AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,832.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,626.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,541.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,840.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

