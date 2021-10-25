AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $257,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $232.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average of $213.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $234.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.56.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

