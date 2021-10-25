AWH Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

AWH Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Evolus makes up approximately 5.9% of AWH Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AWH Capital L.P.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $541,814.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,582.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $8.15 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $444.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.