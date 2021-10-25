AWH Capital L.P. Raises Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

AWH Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for about 1.9% of AWH Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AWH Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,956,000 after acquiring an additional 807,397 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 86.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,275,000 after acquiring an additional 876,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

