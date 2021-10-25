Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.
Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.42. 4,048,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,394. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.
