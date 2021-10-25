Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.42. 4,048,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,394. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

