Azora Capital LP Sells 177,502 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Azora Capital LP decreased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,502 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HERAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,998,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,993,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.