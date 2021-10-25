Azora Capital LP Sells 494,466 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Azora Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,466 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in GreenSky by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 27.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSKY. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of GSKY opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.