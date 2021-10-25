Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 5,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 295,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.
AZRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at $2,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at $1,176,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 459.9% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 81,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 66,692 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 43.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
