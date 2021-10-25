Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 5,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 295,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. Analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at $2,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at $1,176,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 459.9% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 81,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 66,692 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 43.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.