B. Riley Raises Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $37.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.13% from the company’s previous close.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 294,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,539,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $30,165,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

