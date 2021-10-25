B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

BTG opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 92.2% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 95,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in B2Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,148,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 111,921 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in B2Gold by 14.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,961,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 251,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in B2Gold by 12.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

