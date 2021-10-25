Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $92.21 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

