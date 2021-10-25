Ball (NYSE:BLL) Stock Price Down 4%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.96 and last traded at $88.49. Approximately 96,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,941,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.21.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ball by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after buying an additional 361,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

