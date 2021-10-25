Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,579 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

