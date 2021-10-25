Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after buying an additional 127,990 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.3% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USPH opened at $106.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

